Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.96

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$106.96 and last traded at C$106.05, with a volume of 111954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$105.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$101.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$96.55.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 30.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.1772225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.763 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.97, for a total value of C$2,853,586.51. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Joseph Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.97, for a total value of C$2,853,586.51. Also, Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.68, for a total transaction of C$223,029.36. Insiders have sold a total of 44,279 shares of company stock worth $3,123,227 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.