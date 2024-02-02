Research Analysts Offer Predictions for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

NYCB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of NYCB opened at $5.74 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.42%.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.