Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a report released on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.50 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

UTI stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.12 million, a PE ratio of 131.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Washington University bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,918,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 309,804 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 928,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 307,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 237,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

