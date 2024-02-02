Realty Income (NYSE:O) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of O opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.02. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $316,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.