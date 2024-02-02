RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBA
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RB Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in RB Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RB Global by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
RB Global Stock Performance
NYSE:RBA opened at $64.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.85. RB Global has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.
RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. Analysts forecast that RB Global will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
RB Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.
About RB Global
RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RB Global
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.