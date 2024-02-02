RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RB Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in RB Global by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RB Global by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

NYSE:RBA opened at $64.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.85. RB Global has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. Analysts forecast that RB Global will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

