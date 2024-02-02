Raymond James Raises Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target to $27.50

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $23.00 to $27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.30.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

SBCF stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $34.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.