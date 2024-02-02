Raymond James Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.59.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $159.28 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $161.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $123,733,000. King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

