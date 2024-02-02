Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Insider Purchases $101,765.16 in Stock

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) insider Value Llp Ima purchased 51,921 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $101,765.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,011,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,141.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Value Llp Ima also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 22nd, Value Llp Ima purchased 46,241 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $91,557.18.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.35. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RAVE shares. TheStreet cut Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
