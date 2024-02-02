Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Insider Purchases $101,765.16 in Stock

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) insider Value Llp Ima purchased 51,921 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $101,765.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,011,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,141.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, January 22nd, Value Llp Ima purchased 46,241 shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $91,557.18.

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.35. Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $2.64.

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RAVE shares. TheStreet cut Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rave Restaurant Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

