Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stake Boosted by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Range Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Range Resources by 392.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RRC shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

RRC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 642,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.82. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

