Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RL. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.13.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RL

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $146.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $148.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after purchasing an additional 700,948 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,466,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,413 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 440.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 320,547 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.