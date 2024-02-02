Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Reduced by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.05. The stock had a trading volume of 315,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,008. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.27. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $148.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

