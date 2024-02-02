Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 4,296 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $54,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $54,215.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,780 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $770.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $712.45 and a 200 day moving average of $625.65. The company has a market cap of $158.01 billion, a PE ratio of 91.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $789.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

