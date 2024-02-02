Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 56,937 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 151.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,623 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,937 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 937.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4,609.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,441,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BEN stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

