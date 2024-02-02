Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 367,534 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 994.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,534 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 225,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 846,710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 1.5 %

TME stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

