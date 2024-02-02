Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 93.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,791,000 after purchasing an additional 267,049 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth $63,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,658 shares of company stock worth $9,538,171. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $131.34 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

