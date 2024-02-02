Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.57 Million Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.09% of Encore Wire worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $231.28 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $138.20 and a one year high of $234.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WIRE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WIRE

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.