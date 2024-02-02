Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 158.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.28.

TRP stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -664.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,683.33%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

