Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 104,942 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 104,942 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in UBS Group by 17,021.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

