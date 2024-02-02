Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 8,878 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 13.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after acquiring an additional 152,712 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,903 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49, a PEG ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.71. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 64,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,375.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,035,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,884,523.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 343,948 shares of company stock worth $11,497,640. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Mercury Systems

About Mercury Systems

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.