Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $294.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.31 and its 200-day moving average is $244.17. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.06 and a 52-week high of $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.00, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,362,183.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,283,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

