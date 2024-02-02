Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,173,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,090,000 after buying an additional 306,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,331,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,514,000 after buying an additional 135,157 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,038,000 after buying an additional 83,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 5.5 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $130.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.