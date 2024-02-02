Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $898,000 Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $91.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

