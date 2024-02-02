Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $751,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $112,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after buying an additional 1,797,006 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,832,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after buying an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,167,000 after buying an additional 901,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

