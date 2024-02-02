Qsemble Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OKE opened at $68.48 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.