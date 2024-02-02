Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 17,200 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,759,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,361,000 after acquiring an additional 180,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,886 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of YETI by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,539,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,167,000 after buying an additional 479,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of YETI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after buying an additional 289,335 shares during the period.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.40. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.