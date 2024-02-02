Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ashland during the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Ashland by 43.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ashland in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

ASH opened at $94.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.93. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on ASH shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

