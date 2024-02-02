Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qorvo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.58.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.08. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 391.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth $409,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth $389,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 141.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

