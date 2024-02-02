Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Reduced by Northland Capmk

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Teradyne in a research note issued on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Teradyne’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TER. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TER opened at $95.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day moving average of $100.42. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

