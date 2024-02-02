Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HALO. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,856 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 887,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 563,989 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

