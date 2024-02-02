Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Century Communities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CCS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CCS opened at $93.28 on Friday. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $95.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day moving average is $74.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,499,000 after acquiring an additional 118,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,621,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 17.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,114,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after buying an additional 164,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

