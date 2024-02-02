PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PHM opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in PulteGroup by 98.1% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.