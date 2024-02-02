PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.
PulteGroup Stock Up 2.1 %
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.
PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in PulteGroup by 98.1% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
