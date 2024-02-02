PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $3.20

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.30. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 7,513 shares trading hands.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Up 7.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

