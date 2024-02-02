Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 1,975 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $394.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.59 and its 200 day moving average is $380.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.57 and a 1 year high of $457.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

