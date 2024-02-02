Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,400 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 319.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 685,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after acquiring an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 77.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after acquiring an additional 546,871 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $67.71.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTDR. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

