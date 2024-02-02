Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 695.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.95.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR opened at $74.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $78.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,170 shares in the company, valued at $17,775,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $411,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,450.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,775,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,418,960 over the last ninety days. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

