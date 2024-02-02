Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGM

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of ALGM opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.