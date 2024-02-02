Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $260,000 in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PowerSchool by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Price Performance

PWSC stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -220.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $182.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 26,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $606,073.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 209,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 26,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $606,073.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 209,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,848 shares of company stock worth $3,256,725. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

