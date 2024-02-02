Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

POW has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cfra boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$40.56.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Report on POW

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

POW opened at C$39.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 45.83 and a quick ratio of 107.64. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$39.74.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 3.29%. Research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3876147 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.