Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 497,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,436 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

