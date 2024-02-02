Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Capital

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Plug Power by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,884,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 310,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Plug Power by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,763,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,435,000 after acquiring an additional 276,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.