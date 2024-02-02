Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 59.9% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 122.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 11.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 205.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ING traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. 873,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,415. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. ING Groep has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

