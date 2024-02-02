Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,593,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,919,227. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

