Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,919,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

CONSOL Energy stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.18. 31,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,538. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.38. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

