Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 748 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.