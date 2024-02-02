Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 492 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,404,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,117 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $2.91 on Friday, reaching $119.69. 388,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,521. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.04.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

