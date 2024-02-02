Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 1,772 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth $49,000.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $176,313.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,494.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,518. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $52.02.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

