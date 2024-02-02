Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 13,843 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,843 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,345,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 41.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after acquiring an additional 947,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 78.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,506,000 after acquiring an additional 868,278 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 199,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,156. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

