Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 651,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

