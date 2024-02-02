Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $510,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DJUL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the third quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the third quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 253.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 24,506 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS DJUL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. 194,196 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $263.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

