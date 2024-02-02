Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $384,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ares Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,808 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 430,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.10. 417,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

